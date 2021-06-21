53,256 New COVID Cases, 1,422 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.99 Cr

India on Monday, 21 June, reported 53,256 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,99,35,221. The death toll increased by 1,422 to 3,88,135.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,02,887 active cases across the country, while 2,88,44,199 patients have been discharged so far, with 78,190 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.