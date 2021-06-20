58,419 New COVID Cases, 1,576 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.98 Cr

India on Sunday, 20 June, reported 58,419 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,98,81,965. The death toll increased by 1,576 to 3,86,713.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,29,243 active cases across the country, while 2,87,66,009 patients have been discharged so far, with 87,619 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.