3.29 L New COVID Cases in India; Lockdown in Telangana from Wed

India on Tuesday, 11 May, reported 3,29,942 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,29,92,517. The death toll increased by 3,876 to 2,49,992.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,15,221 active cases across the country, while 1,90,27,304 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,56,082 discharges reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has dropped marginally by 30,016.

Meanwhile, a lockdown has been announced in Telangana for 10 days from 10 am on 12 May. There would, however, be a relaxation for activities from 6 am to 10 am daily, the CM's office said.