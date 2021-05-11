3.29 L New COVID Cases in India; Lockdown in Telangana from Wed
India on Tuesday, 11 May, reported 3,29,942 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,29,92,517. The death toll increased by 3,876 to 2,49,992.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,15,221 active cases across the country, while 1,90,27,304 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,56,082 discharges reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has dropped marginally by 30,016.
Meanwhile, a lockdown has been announced in Telangana for 10 days from 10 am on 12 May. There would, however, be a relaxation for activities from 6 am to 10 am daily, the CM's office said.
- Delhi on Monday reported 12,651 new cases, with a positivity rate of 19.10 percent, and 319 deaths
- Maharashtra recorded 37,236 new infections and 549 fatalities on Monday
- As many as 39,305 new cases and 596 deaths were recorded in Karnataka on Monday
- The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in adolescents (12-15 years)
- More than 17.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered ever since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
7-Day Lockdown in Nagaland from 14 May
A seven-day total lockdown has been announced in Nagaland from 14 May amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said, reported PTI.
Lockdown Announced in Telangana for 10 Days From 12 May
A lockdown has been announced in Telangana for 10 days from 10 am on 12 May.
There would, however, be a relaxation for activities from 6 am to 10 am daily, the CM's office said. "The Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for the procurement of the vaccine."
3.29 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,876 Deaths in India; Drop in Active Cases
