43,263 New COVID-19 Cases, 338 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.93 Lakh

India on Thursday, 9 September, reported 43,263 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,31,39,981. The death toll increased by 338 to 4,41,749.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,93,614 active cases across the country, while 3,23,04,618 patients have been discharged so far, with 40,567 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.