COVID-19: Centre Gives Stranded Foreigners Exemption from Lockdown

In respect of these persons, the following protocol would be observed after completion of the specified mandatory quarantine period.

People testing negative for COVID-19, and as per standard health protocol, would be released from the said quarantine facilities.

However, this will not apply to a group where even one person tests positive for COVID-19.

These people are expected to return to their homes, or to the homes of their families/ relatives/ friends or to other places of shelter like hotels, etc., by making their own transport arrangements.

The transit pass for movement of vehicles being used by such persons will be issued by the government of the state/ union territory where they have been quarantined. The transit pass will be issued for fixed route and with specified validity and such persons shall follow the same.