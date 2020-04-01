COVID-19: Fake Masks, Sanitizers Surface in B’luru as Demand Rises

The infrared thermometers are high demand since several companies, especially restaurants serving through aggregators, are using these thermometers as precautionary measure. Last week, police received information about this fake product and one of the officers went to the store as a decoy, said a CCB officer.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) told The Quint that the owner of the store is still at large.

"First of all, these equipment had no markings on them, which should have raised suspicion. Also, when we tested this equipment, it showed the same temperature on the human body and a wooden table. They were selling these fake products for Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.”