File picture of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
File picture of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.(Photo: IANS)

COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh Imposes Curfew Along Assam Border

With the coronavirus pandemic on the rise In India, the north-eastern states have all started taking measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

According to a report in The Sentinal, the West Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh had imposed a 48-hour-long curfew in the Border Check Gate area between Assam’s Dhemaji district and Arunachal Pradesh to prevent any kind of entry through the Ruskin gate. The prohibitory orders came into effect from Saturday.

Meanwhile, medical emergency and other essential service duties have been exempted, according to a notification served by the administration in the regard.

According to the administration, the Ruskin area is under an imminent threat and danger of coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, it has decided to go ahead with the restrictions. Meanwhile, the West Siang administration requested Assam's Dhemaji administration for proper coordination to make the curfew a success.

As the number of deaths due to coronavirus in India hovers around 110, Assam has recorded zero death till now among 26 positive cases. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, has reported only one positive case till now.

(With inputs from The Sentinal)

