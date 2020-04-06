COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh Imposes Curfew Along Assam Border

With the coronavirus pandemic on the rise In India, the north-eastern states have all started taking measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

According to a report in The Sentinal, the West Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh had imposed a 48-hour-long curfew in the Border Check Gate area between Assam’s Dhemaji district and Arunachal Pradesh to prevent any kind of entry through the Ruskin gate. The prohibitory orders came into effect from Saturday.