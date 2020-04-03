Arunachal CM Deletes Tweet Saying Lockdown Will End on 15 April

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday, 2 April, said that the nationwide lockdown will end on 15 April, soon after he participated in a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but deleted the tweet minutes later, blaming it on an officer handling his Twitter account whose comprehension of Hindi was “limited”.

Modi chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of different states to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.