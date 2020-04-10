COVID-19: Nine Areas in Gurugram Declared ‘Containment Zones’
Nine areas in Haryana’s Gurugram district have been declared containment zones for “all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the COVID-19 protocol, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas,” the district administration told ANI.
The areas, according to the notification, are:
- Sector 9, Gurugram
- Sector 54, Gurugram
- Palam Vihar, Gurugram
- Emaar Palm Gardens, Sector 83, Gurugram
- Laburnum Society, Gurugram
- Sector 39, Gurugram
- Village Fazilpur Jharsa
- Ward no 11, Pataudi
- Village Raipur, Sonha
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India shot up to 6,412 on Friday, 10 April, with the death toll standing at 199. According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,709 active cases and as many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged.
Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 97, followed by Gujarat at 16, Madhya Pradesh at 17 and Delhi at 12. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths.
The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package.
(With inputs from ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)