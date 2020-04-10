COVID-19: Nine Areas in Gurugram Declared ‘Containment Zones’

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India shot up to 6,412‬ on Friday, 10 April, with the death toll standing at 199. According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,709 active cases and as many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 97, followed by Gujarat at 16, Madhya Pradesh at 17 and Delhi at 12. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths.

The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package.

(With inputs from ANI)