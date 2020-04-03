COVID-19: 6 More CISF Jawans Test Positive in Mumbai, Total at 11
Six more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking the total to eleven. The jawans were posted at Mumbai International Airport on a security detail.
After the jawans contracted the novel coronavirus, around 147 of them living in the camp at Navi Mumbai were quarantined at MGM Hospital. Currently, all of them have been placed under observation and the residential camp in Navi Mumbai has been sealed and sanitised.
On Thursday, 2 April, a senior Central Reserve Police Force doctor based in Delhi had tested positive for coronavirus. The doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana’s Jhajjar.
The chief medical officer was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces.
(Inputs: PTI)
