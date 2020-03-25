COVID-19: With 5 New Cases, Total Cases in National Capital at 35

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, 25 March, as his government decided to issue e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown.

People ensuring essential services such as milk sellers, vegetable vendors and grocers can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.