'Coup' at Kashmir Press Club 1 Day After CID Reported Irregularities

Escorted by the Indian armed forces, a group of journalists carried out a 'coup' at the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), which is the biggest organisation of journalists in the Kashmir Valley.

The event took place only a day after the registration of the KPC was suspended by the Jammu and Kashmir government due to illegalities reported by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the J&K police, NDTV reported.

The club had been recently reissued registration in late December last year but the J&K administration revoked it when the KPC announced it will hold elections for its members.

While former chief minister Omar Abdullah has called it a "state sponsored coup," the Editors Guild of India has also sent out a statement expressing it concerns.

"The Editors Guild of India is aghast at the manner in which the office and the management of Kashmir Press Club, the largest journalists' association in the Valley, was forcibly taken over by a group of journalists with the help of armed policemen on January 15, 2022," the statement said.