Goa Panchayat Poll Results: Initial Results Suggest Mixed Bag For Congress, BJP

Even as the counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections is underway on Friday, 12 August, the results declared till afternoon indicated a mixed bag, with the candidates supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress and the Revolutionary Goans Party winning some local bodies.

The counting of votes for elections to 186 panchayat bodies in the state, held on Wednesday, 10 August, began at 8 am on Friday. The elections, held through ballot papers, were not fought on party symbols. A total of 5,038 candidates were in the fray in 1,464 wards.