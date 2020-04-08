Some States Favour Lockdown Extension, Announce Pay Cuts for MLAs

Since 25 March, India has been under a 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Narendra Modi as a measure to contain the fast-spreading virus. The prime minister had asked the states to give their recommendations on the current 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on 14 April.

Some states have indicated that they would like to continue the lockdown.

The Centre is considering the recommendation, while also weighing the option of lifting the restrictions in a staggered manner as the number of cases in the country crossed 5,000.