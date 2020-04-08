Some States Favour Lockdown Extension, Announce Pay Cuts for MLAs
Since 25 March, India has been under a 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Narendra Modi as a measure to contain the fast-spreading virus. The prime minister had asked the states to give their recommendations on the current 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on 14 April.
Some states have indicated that they would like to continue the lockdown.
The Centre is considering the recommendation, while also weighing the option of lifting the restrictions in a staggered manner as the number of cases in the country crossed 5,000.
The Goa Cabinet on Wednesday, 8 April, decided to recommend an extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till 30 April in light of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, also decided that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code should remain in place till the ongoing health crisis abates.
PTI quoted State Port Minister Michael Lobo as saying:
"We have decided to recommend an extension in the current lockdown to the Prime Minister's Office, suggesting that it remain in place till 30 April. Although the situation in Goa is under control, with only seven persons testing positive for coronavirus, the lockdown has to continue till 30 April considering the national scenario."
The Uttarakhand government decided to send a recommendation to the Centre seeking the extension of the nationwide lockdown.
Spokesperson Madan Kaushik cited the “sudden rise” of coronavirus cases after Tablighi Jamaat members returned to the state from a congregation in Delhi.
However, Kaushik said it is up to the Centre to take a call on the matter and the state government will follow whatever instructions it receives.
The Cabinet decided to launch an intense drive to locate suspected coronavirus cases among the Tablighi Jamaat members who have returned to the state and people who have come in contact with them, he said.
It also asked the administration to book them under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code if they don’t report themselves to the authorities.
At its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat, the Cabinet also decided to impose a cut of 30 percent on the salaries of MLAs and ministers, besides reducing the constituency development fund given to each MLA every year by Rs 1 crore for two years.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand has seen a sudden jump with 25 people, mostly Jamaatis, testing positive over just a week, taking the number of total cases so far to 32.
K'taka Favoured Lifting The Lockdown In Districts Free From The Virus
The Karnataka government, however favoured lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts which remained free of the virus infection, subject to approval from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.
"This is to allow people to go about their business and move about within the district and not from one district to another, after 14 April, after taking the approval of the prime minister," he added.
In an interview to PTI, he also said the state intended to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 after 14 April in a bid to increase state revenues.
The chief minister said the state's legislators would take a 30 percent salary cut.
According to officials, there were no COVID-19 cases in 12 districts of the total 30 districts in the state.
As on Wednesday, there were 181 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 5 deaths and 28 discharges.
(With inputs from PTI.)