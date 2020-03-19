COVID-19: SEBI Eases Compliance Requirements For Companies

Easing compliance requirements amid coronavirus outbreak, regulator SEBI on Thursday, 19 March, gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results.

Companies have been provided one-month relaxation till 15 May for filing their quarterly governance reports. The market watchdog has also relaxed the time-gap required between two board meetings of a company.

"Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrant the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities," SEBI said in a circular.