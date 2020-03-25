COVID-19: Four Lakh Face Masks Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Mumbai
Acting to curb hoarding of essential items amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, police raided a godown in the city and seized four lakh masks, valued at Rs 1 crore, an official said on Wednesday, 25 March.
The raid was conducted at the Shah Warehousing and Transport Godown in suburban Mumbai, the official said.
Police registered an FIR against five people including owner of the godown, agent and supplier at the Sahar police station but no arrest have been made, the official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singhe said legal action is being taken against the five. Hoarding of essential items like face masks and sanitizers is an offence, he added.
On Monday evening, the Mumbai Crime Branch (unit-9) had seized 25 lakh high-quality masks worth Rs. 15 crore.
