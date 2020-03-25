COVID-19: Four Lakh Face Masks Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Mumbai

Police registered an FIR against five people including owner of the godown, agent and supplier at the Sahar police station but no arrest have been made, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singhe said legal action is being taken against the five. Hoarding of essential items like face masks and sanitizers is an offence, he added.

On Monday evening, the Mumbai Crime Branch (unit-9) had seized 25 lakh high-quality masks worth Rs. 15 crore.