Coronavirus: No Waiting in Queue Complexes for Balaji Devotees

To check the spread of coronavirus, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday, 14 March said pilgrims need not wait in massive queue complexes from Tuesday, 17 March as time-slot tokens would be issued for darshan of Lord Balaji in the hill shrine.

Addressing reporters at Tirumala, near here, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal said, "Following the call by the Andhra Pradesh government to initiate steps to check the prevalence of coronavirus we've contemplated some measures."