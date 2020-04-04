COVID-19: Mumbai Builders Offer Unsold Flats for Quarantining

“Some real estate developers have offered vacant properties, mostly slum rehabilitation projects, to develop isolation facilities for migrant workers and the poor. The plan to use these facilities for isolation is in the works. This forms part of the larger plan to scale up isolation and quarantine centres if the number of cases go up,” BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told Livemint.

While using unsold apartments and commercial spaces could be a solution, it would, however, be difficult to convert unfinished residential and commercial units into quarantine units or even spaces to house migrant labourers as most of these buildings don’t have water and electricity connections.

Maharashtra has recorded 537 COVID-19 cases so far with at least 26 deaths due to the coronavirus.