Coronavirus: Mizoram to Seal Borders, Ban Entry of Foreigners

Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday.

Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh.

State chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said in a meeting convened by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday that it was decided that the borders with the two countries will be sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, entry from Myanmar will be allowed at Zokhawthar for senior officials and in case of any emergencies where a medical team will be deployed round the clock to screen the people coming in.