Ministers Meet on COVID-19, Many Ask ‘What About Social Distance?’

As the number of coronavirus cases in India drew closer to 1,000 – with at least 25 deaths reported so far – a high-level meeting of Union Ministers to tackle the outbreak was held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 29 March, with Home Minister Amit Shah and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar in attendance, among others.

Visuals from the meeting showed its participants seated next to each other around a conference table. But Twitter users didn’t miss a beat, quickly pointing out that the social distancing rule was not being followed by the gathered leaders.