Migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh walk along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar, Monday, 30 March.(Photo: PTI)

Officers Suggest Extension of Lockdown Amid Inadequate Healthcare

Citing an inadequacy of medical infrastructure to meet India’s needs, IAS officers and district collectors suggested an extension of the lockdown across India, or the lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner, to battle COVID-19.

This statement came from some officers in response to a 'National Preparedness Survey COVID-19’ sent to government officials in 410 districts across India, The Economic Times reported.

The response, from across India, points to a major shortfall in testing kits, ventilators, masks and protective gear. Some officers, citing this, have asked for a phase-wise lifting of lockdown, as and when states report no fresh cases, or an extension of the nationwide lockdown.

The prime minister’s office as well as groups formed to handle the COVID-19 crisis, are now examining the responses.

‘Closest Testing Centre 379 Kilometres Away’

In one case, like Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, officers say the closest testing center is 379 kilometres away, in Assam’s Dibrugarh. Assam isn’t much better off though, since Dima Hasao has no ICU or ventilators in state-run hospitals and there exists no private nursing home in the entire district, as per the report. Karimganj and Nalbari districts in the state face similar problems.

The report adds that Nagaland has zero testing centres, and has been hit with a scarcity of essential goods since the sealing of inter-state borders. Elsewhere, in Jharkhand’s Dumka, officials say they don’t have anaesthetic and so they can’t put people on ventilator.

Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district does have one ventilator in the district, but it doesn’t have any private hospitals or doctors. The report adds that, in Neemuch, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks are in extreme shortage, functioning ventilators are not available and medical staff aren’t fully equipped to handle ICU cases.

Medical Shortage Across Several Districts

The report goes on to state that this is the case in several districts including Tawang, Namsai, East Siang and Lohit, in Arunachal Pradesh, Jhajjar and Bhiwani in Haryana, Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, and Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bihar is faced with a severe shortfall as well, the report adds. Patna, Samastipur, Purnea and Saharsa report shortages of PPE kits, ventilators, disinfectants, gloves, oxygen cylinders and other essential equipment.

In Chhattisgarh, several districts including Balrampur, Jashpur, Gariaband, Surjuga, Mahasamund, and Mungeli are facing similar shortages of medical equipment and trained medical staff.

In Chhattisgarh as well as Maharashtra’s Palghar, officials have also voiced concerns about tribals, how they would stay informed of the lockdown’s guidelines, and how they would be ensured access to essential goods and services amid affected supply.

Migrant Influx the Other Challenge

The other challenge many of these states report, is handling the influx of migrant workers and daily wage labourers who have now been left unemployed because of the lockdown. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana Mizoram, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat have all reported an inability to manage the inflow of migrants.

Citing this inflow of migrants, an official in Gujarat also said this heightens chances of community transmission.

(With inputs from The Economic Times)

