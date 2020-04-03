Officers Suggest Extension of Lockdown Amid Inadequate Healthcare

Citing an inadequacy of medical infrastructure to meet India’s needs, IAS officers and district collectors suggested an extension of the lockdown across India, or the lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner, to battle COVID-19.

This statement came from some officers in response to a 'National Preparedness Survey COVID-19’ sent to government officials in 410 districts across India, The Economic Times reported.

The response, from across India, points to a major shortfall in testing kits, ventilators, masks and protective gear. Some officers, citing this, have asked for a phase-wise lifting of lockdown, as and when states report no fresh cases, or an extension of the nationwide lockdown.

The prime minister’s office as well as groups formed to handle the COVID-19 crisis, are now examining the responses.