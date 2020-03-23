COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Announces Curfew From Monday Midnight

"The state borders are almost sealed. Supply of food, grains, cereals, milk and medicines will continue from one district to another. No other movement will be allowed," Thackeray said.

He said shops pertaining to agriculture services, like sale and distribution of fertilisers and pesticides, were also open. "Their movement will also be allowed in this time. This situation will not last long but we need the support of people," Thackeray said.

He said all types of religious centres will remain closed as well. "They are not exempted during the curfew time. Priests can go to temples, mosques and churches and perform the rituals, but no mass gathering will be allowed," the chief minister said.