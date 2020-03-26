Rs 50 Lakh Medical Cover for Frontline Healthcare Workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 26 March announced medical insurance of Rs 50 lakh each, for doctors, paramedics, nurses, ASHA workers and others working on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The scheme says that if any health professional, while treating COVID-19 patients, meets with some accident, he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh.

The scheme, which will benefit approximately 20 lakh health workers, is for those who work in government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre as well as states.