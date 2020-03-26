Rs 50 Lakh Medical Cover for Frontline Healthcare Workers
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 26 March announced medical insurance of Rs 50 lakh each, for doctors, paramedics, nurses, ASHA workers and others working on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic across the country.
The scheme says that if any health professional, while treating COVID-19 patients, meets with some accident, he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh.
The scheme, which will benefit approximately 20 lakh health workers, is for those who work in government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre as well as states.
Sitharaman lauded the role played by the healthcare workers and said that they are being called 'gods in white attire' by the public and coronavirus-affected patients.
Sitharaman also announced a Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic stimulus package under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to help the poor, migrant workers, senior citizens, those in the unorganised sector and self-help groups.
“No one will go hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore,” she said, announcing the package’s two components: cash transfer through DBT and food security measures, for migrant workers and urban and rural poor, who need immediate help.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hailed the decision as he said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today declared an insurance package for health workers working in the country which includes more than 10 lakh ASHA workers. This is good news and it gives security to all the health workers "
(With inputs from PTI.)
