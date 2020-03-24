Coronavirus Lockdown: Police Clear These Anti-CAA Protest Sites

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India, both the Centre and state governments are taking various measures to ensure no public assembly to contain the pandemic’s spread.

On Tuesday morning, 24 March, Delhi Police cleared many protest sites where anti-CAA protests were either continuing or were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. This came after Arvind Kejriwal's repeated requests to the public not to gather in one place, including protesters.



At some of these sites, months-long protests have now screeched to a halt.