Coronavirus Lockdown: Police Clear These Anti-CAA Protest Sites
In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India, both the Centre and state governments are taking various measures to ensure no public assembly to contain the pandemic’s spread.
On Tuesday morning, 24 March, Delhi Police cleared many protest sites where anti-CAA protests were either continuing or were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. This came after Arvind Kejriwal's repeated requests to the public not to gather in one place, including protesters.
At some of these sites, months-long protests have now screeched to a halt.
On Sunday, during the ‘janata curfew’, only a few women were at the headline-making Shaheen Bagh protest, while others had left their slippers there as a show of solidarity with the continuing protest. A few days prior, the other headline-making protest outside Jamia had been temporarily suspended.
Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
At Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests since December last year, security was tightened and the protest area was sealed by police after a prohibitory order under Section 144 was promulgated in Delhi in light of coronavirus concerns.
Police cleared the protest site and also detained some protesters who showed resistance.
Last week, when the police had gone to speak to the protesters – mostly women – about clearing the protest site, they had refused. Some of them raised slogans and said they would stop the protest only when the government withdraws the CAA.
Their continued congregation drew criticism from many quarters, including the early supporters of the protest, as India battles coronavirus.
Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi
Police also cleared the protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). JMI had temporarily suspended the protest on 21 March at Gate No 7, in view of coronavirus, ANI reported.
Police used a drone here to monitor the situation.
Hauz Rani, Delhi
The protest site in Hauz Rani was cleared by police as prohibitory orders under Section 144 was in place in Delhi, ANI reported.
Just like Jamia, Hauz Rani protesters too had temporarily called off the protests last week, The Print reported.
Park Circus, Kolkata
As Delhi police clear the protest site in the city, Kolkata has also decided to restrict the number of people gathering at Park Circus for anti-CAA protests.
The organisers, after talking with the government officials, decided that only seven protesters will be present at the site, maintaining social distance, and the rest can leave their slippers or piece of cloth as a mark of protest.
(With inputs from PTI & The Print)
