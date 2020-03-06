Coronavirus: Japan Issues Demarche to India For Cancelling E-Visas

They said India is unlikely to review its decision soon.

India on Tuesday suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before 3 March to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan as part of measures to check spread of coronavirus in the country.

The regular/e-visas granted to people from Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea were suspended after these countries reported rising number of coronavirus cases.

The e-visas granted to people from these four countries who have not yet entered India were also suspended with immediate effect. India had suspended regular/e-visas granted on or before February 5 to Chinese nationals and the restriction is continuing.

India has 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection while nearly 29,000 people have been put under surveillance on suspicion of infection or as part of precautionary measures.