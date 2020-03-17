Coronavirus: GoAir Offers Leave Without Pay, Plans Salary Cut

Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday, 17 March, announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid "unprecedented" decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said the airline was also planning a 20 per cent pay cut for employees in a staggered manner.

In a statement, GoAir said the aviation industry has been one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic as governments have issued far reaching travel advisories, customers have curtailed their individual travel plans and businesses have restricted the movement of their employees.

Special events have been postponed or called off, it added.