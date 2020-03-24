Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt Extends GST Filing Deadline To 30 June
In view of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 24 March, extended the deadline for filing GST returns for March-May to 30 June.
On late filing of GST returns, no late fee, penalty or interest will be charged for companies with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.
For companies with more than Rs 5 crore turnover, no late fee and penalty will be charged on GST return filed by 15 days.
A reduced interest rate of 9 percent will be charged, she said.
The minister said ''Sab ka Vishwas'' indirect tax dispute redressal scheme has also been extended to 30 June and no interest on payment made till 30 June will be charged.
Additionally, the government relaxed company provisions including that of mandatory holding of board meeting and filing of return by newly incorporated companies.
