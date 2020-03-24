Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt Extends GST Filing Deadline To 30 June

In view of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 24 March, extended the deadline for filing GST returns for March-May to 30 June.

On late filing of GST returns, no late fee, penalty or interest will be charged for companies with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.

For companies with more than Rs 5 crore turnover, no late fee and penalty will be charged on GST return filed by 15 days.