Is Low COVID-19 Fatality Linked to Low Hygiene & Water Quality?  

A new study found that the COVID-19 death rate is lower in countries with lower standards of hygiene, sanitation and water-quality as compared to countries with better hygiene and water-qualities.

The study from Pune’s National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) and Chennai Mathematical Institute has not been peer-reviewed but is published as a preprint on Medix. It aimed to analyse the difference in COVID-19 mortality in different nations and aimed to “explore the dichotomy of rich and poor countries in relation to Covid-19 deaths.”