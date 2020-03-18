COVID-19: DGCA Issues Guidelines For Airlines
Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Tuesday, 17 March, asked airlines to disinfect and deep-clean each plane at least once every 24 hours and place hand sanitizers in lavatories and galleys of each aircraft in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moreover, the regulator said in its circular that all planes should have one or more universal precaution kit.
The regulator has stated that airlines must provide crew members with personal protective equipment like masks and gloves "in sufficient quantity" for use during interaction with passengers.
"All crew members should be advised to keep their passenger interaction to the minimum," it noted.
The COVID-19 disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed more than 7,100 people across the world till date.
If transit passengers are on board, at least the lavatories and the galleys shall be disinfected in the plane, the regulator added.
It clarified that all aircraft coming from abroad to India must be subjected to deep-cleaning and disinfection on their arrival here.
"All aircraft shall be equipped with hand sanitizers in sufficient quantity and placed in common areas such as lavatories or galleys. Hand sanitizers shall be kept away from the source of heat or ignition," the DGCA said, adding that soaps should also b available in lavatories.
The regulator stated that all airlines should issue detailed Do's and Don'ts for passengers and staff members and that this should be displayed at "prominent places".
It also asked the airlines to issue guidelines to the crew and ground handling staff to minimise public interaction. "The airlines may designate teams for supervision/random checks for ensuring compliance," the DGCA noted.
