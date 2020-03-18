COVID-19: DGCA Issues Guidelines For Airlines

If transit passengers are on board, at least the lavatories and the galleys shall be disinfected in the plane, the regulator added.

It clarified that all aircraft coming from abroad to India must be subjected to deep-cleaning and disinfection on their arrival here.

"All aircraft shall be equipped with hand sanitizers in sufficient quantity and placed in common areas such as lavatories or galleys. Hand sanitizers shall be kept away from the source of heat or ignition," the DGCA said, adding that soaps should also b available in lavatories.

The regulator stated that all airlines should issue detailed Do's and Don'ts for passengers and staff members and that this should be displayed at "prominent places".

It also asked the airlines to issue guidelines to the crew and ground handling staff to minimise public interaction. "The airlines may designate teams for supervision/random checks for ensuring compliance," the DGCA noted.