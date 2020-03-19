The Poor Can’t Work From Home, Now Face Risks to Health & Income

As India grapples with the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, more and more companies are asking their employees to work from home. Sports events have been cancelled, colleges and universities closed down, and public gatherings restricted. But missing from all of these measures are steps that provide relief to workers of the unorganised sector, who are still largely going about their work.

From daily-wage labourers who live hand-to-mouth, to food delivery agents, cab drivers, security guards, here’s a look at the risks faced by those who can’t work from home (or afford to take several days off) and what it means for the coronavirus crisis in India.