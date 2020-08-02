India’s COVID Tally Crosses 17 Lakh With Over 54K Fresh Cases
India on Sunday, 2 August, reported over 54,000 fresh positive cases and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the AAP government’s decision to allow normal functioning of hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis under ‘Unlock 3’, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for immediate directions to be issued to the LG to overturn his decision, and allow hotels and such markets to function in the national capital.
- Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 4,31,719 and the death toll to 15,316
- Delhi reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases and 26 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 1,36,716 and the death toll to 3,989
- Andhra Pradesh reported 9,276 new cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,50,209
- BJP leader and former minister P Manikyala Rao has died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, party sources cited by PTI said on Saturday
- The Centre informed SC on Friday that Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura and Karnataka haven’t made timely payment to frontline workers
Curfew Ordered in West Godavari
Mutyala Raju, District Collector, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, has ordered curfew in the district on Sunday, in wake of COVID-19.
Ex-Andhra Minister P Manikyala Rao Succumbs to COVID-19
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pydikondala Manikyala Rao (59), died of COVID-19 on Saturday. Rao served as Endowments Minister between 2014 and 2018 in the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government after the birfurcation of the state, reported The News Minute.
UP Cabinet Minister Passes Away
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who was receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Lucknow, has passed away. She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.
J&K Govt Extends Lockdown Guidelines Till 5 August
The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until 5 August.
A School Reopens, Coronavirus Creeps In: Report
Just hours into the first day of classes on Thursday a call from the county health department notified Greenfield Central Junior High School in Indiana that a student who had walked the halls and sat in various classrooms had tested positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times reports.
India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 17 Lakh-Mark
76 Workers of Firm in Pune District Test Positive
At least 76 workers of a firm in Chakan area of Pune district have tested positive for COVID-19.
110-Year-Old Woman Recovers From COVID-19
Siddamma, a 110-year-old woman was discharged on Saturday, 1 August, from a COVID Hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga after recovering from COVID-19. She had tested positive for the disease on 27 July, Dr Basavaraj, District Surgeon, Chitradurga told ANI.
9,601 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra; Tally Rises to Over 4.31 Lakh
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 4,31,719 and the death toll to 15,316.
