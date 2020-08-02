India’s COVID Tally Crosses 17 Lakh With Over 54K Fresh Cases

India on Sunday, 2 August, reported over 54,000 fresh positive cases and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the AAP government’s decision to allow normal functioning of hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis under ‘Unlock 3’, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for immediate directions to be issued to the LG to overturn his decision, and allow hotels and such markets to function in the national capital.