With 312 deaths and a spike of 14,933 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,011 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Delhi on Monday reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the tally in the national capital to 62,655 and the death toll to 2,233The Tamil Nadu government has said that complete lockdown will be implemented in Madurai from 24 to 30 JuneSC on Monday reversed its previous order and allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held in Puri subject to certain guidelines and restrictionsDelhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been shifted to the general ward following improvement in his health conditionIndian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat arrived in Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) today, carrying Indian citizens who were stranded in Maldives. The repatriation was a part of Operation Samudra Setu.Hajj to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia, ANI reported quoting Saudi Press Agency.112 Emergency Police Service headquarters in Lucknow was closed after six employees tested positive for COVID-19."This takes the total number of positive staff to 12, all personnel were outsourced staff:," ADG UP-112 Asim Kumar Arun was quoted by ANI as saying.