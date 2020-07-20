COVID-19: India’s Case Tally Crosses 11 Lakh, Death Toll at 27,497

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targetted the Nitish Kumar government over the handling of COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar.

“Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19, as state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state government must give a clear picture,” he said.