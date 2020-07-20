COVID-19: India’s Case Tally Crosses 11 Lakh, Death Toll at 27,497
Catch all live updates of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, 20 July with a spike of 40,425 cases, taking the total tally at 11,18,043. The death toll stands at 27,497.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with the Chief Ministers of seven states over the phone on Sunday, about "situation" in their states.
- Tamil Nadu records 4,979 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday along with 78 deaths.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of “restricting testing and misreporting deaths.”
- India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.49 percent, the MoHFW said in a press release
33 New Cases in Nagaland
Out of 454 samples tested, at least 33 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nagaland, ANI reported quoting S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare.
Bihar to Soon Become COVID-19 Hotspot: Tejashwi Yadav Targets Nitish Govt
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targetted the Nitish Kumar government over the handling of COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar.
“Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19, as state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
“Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state government must give a clear picture,” he said.
673 New Cases in Odisha
Odisha reports 673 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 18,110 including 5,533 active cases, 12,452 recoveries and 97 deaths.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to Begin Work After Recovering from COVID-19
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to join work from today after recovering from COVID-19. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the same and wish him luck.
India’s Case Tally Crosses 11 Lakh, Death Toll at 27,497
The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, 20 July with a spike of 40,425 cases, taking the total tally at 11,18,043. The death toll stands at 27,497.
Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC to Remain Closed
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court to remain closed on 20-21st July in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.