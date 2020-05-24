The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,767 cases to 1,31,868 on Sunday, 24 May, while the death toll rose by 147 to 3,867. According to Health Ministry data, there are now 73,560 active cases across the country, while 54,440 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.A 25-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Sikkim on Saturday, 23 May. This is the first case of COVID-19 recorded in the state during the pandemic.Mumbai on Saturday recorded a spike of 1,566 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 28,634Railways on Saturday said, in next 10 days, 36 lakh migrants will travel on Shramik Special trainsGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwideAn employee at the Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant tested positive for COVID-19 on 22 May. His last attendance at the plant was on 15 May. “The employee has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable,” said Maruti Suzuki India Limited.Karnataka will be under total lockdown on Sunday, 24 May, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Barring shops selling essential supplies, everything will remain shut till 7:00 am tomorrow.The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,767 cases to 1,31,868 on Sunday, 24 May, while the death toll rose by 147 to 3,867. According to Health Ministry data, there are now 73,560 active cases across the country, while 54,440 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.A 25-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Sikkim on Saturday, 23 May. This is the first case of COVID-19 recorded in the state during the pandemic.The United States recorded 1,260 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 95,921, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. The country has over 1.6 million coronavirus cases. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.