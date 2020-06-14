Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two meetings on Sunday, 14 June, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present, to review the corona situation in Delhi where the total cases has touched the 37,000-mark.Crossing the 3-lakh mark, India, on Sunday 14 June, recorded 311 deaths and highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases.PM Modi held a review meeting with senior ministers and officials on Saturday, 13 JuneIndia revised its protocol for clinical management of CCOVID-19 to include the use of remdesivir and off-label use of tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy on certain groups of patientsHealth Ministry added loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) in the list of COVID-19 symptomsPrime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 JuneIndia has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus, surpassing the UK in terms of the number of cases311 deaths and highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India was recorded at 49.95 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.The ministry has also added new signs of COVID symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.As COVID-19 curve has shown no signs of flattening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two meetings on Sunday, 14 June, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present, to review the corona situation in Delhi where the total cases has touched the 37,000-mark.In the first meeting scheduled at 11 am on Sunday, Shah and Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation, which so far has claimed 1,214 lives in Delhi. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.