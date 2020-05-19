The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Tuesday, 19 May, with the tally standing at 1,01,139According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, there are now 58,802 active cases across the country, while 3,163 people have died. As many as 39,173 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths have been recorded. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11,760 and Gujarat at 11,745. In Delhi, over 10,000 infections have been reported.India is currently under the fourth phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Under this phase, which came into effect from 18 May, significant relaxations have been granted for the resumption of economic activities.