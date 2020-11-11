44,281 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 86.36 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 11 November, reported 44,281 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 86,36,012. The death toll increased by 512 to 1,27,571.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,94,657 active cases across the country, while 80,13,783 patients have been discharged.

The active cases have dropped below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time in 106 days, the ministry pointed out.