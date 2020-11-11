44,281 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 86.36 Lakh
The death toll increased by 512 to 1,27,571.
India on Wednesday, 11 November, reported 44,281 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 86,36,012. The death toll increased by 512 to 1,27,571.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,94,657 active cases across the country, while 80,13,783 patients have been discharged.
The active cases have dropped below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time in 106 days, the ministry pointed out.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.94 lakh now.
A total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 10 November, of which 11,53,294 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Globally, over 51 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 12,70,000.
With over 10 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.