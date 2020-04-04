COVID-19: India’s Total Cases Rise to 2,902, Death Toll at 68

Maharashtra has a total of 423 cases, while Delhi has reported 386 cases so far. Meanwhile, Kerala has seen 295 positive cases and 411 have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said that 647 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two days.

COVID-19 cases related to the congregation have been reported from 14 states, the ministry official added.