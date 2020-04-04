COVID-19: India’s Total Cases Rise to 2,902, Death Toll at 68
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 4 April said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 2,902, out of which 2,650 are active cases. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 68, the ministry said.
Additionally, 183 people have been cured of the virus.
Maharashtra has a total of 423 cases, while Delhi has reported 386 cases so far. Meanwhile, Kerala has seen 295 positive cases and 411 have been reported in Tamil Nadu.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said that 647 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two days.
COVID-19 cases related to the congregation have been reported from 14 states, the ministry official added.
Elsewhere, the United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began, AFP reported.
(With inputs from AFP.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)