37,593 New COVID-19 Cases, 648 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.22 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 25 August, reported 37,593 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll increased by 648 to 4,35,758.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 3,22,327 active cases across the country currently, while 3,17,54,281 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,169 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.