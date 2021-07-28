43,654 New COVID Cases, 640 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.99 L
Kerala had reported the highest coronavirus cases among states on Tuesday, with 22,129 new infections.
India on Wednesday, 28 July, reported 43,654 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,14,84,605. The death toll increased by 640 to 4,22,022.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,99,436 active cases across the country, while 3,06,63,147 patients have been discharged so far, with 41,678 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Kerala had reported the highest cases among states on Tuesday, with 22,129 new infections, followed by Maharashtra at 6,258.
Meanwhile, more than 44.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
