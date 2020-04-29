The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 31,787 on Wednesday, 29 April.According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 22,982 active cases across the country, while 1,008 people have died. As many as 7,796 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths have been reported.The total confirmed cases include 111 foreign nationals.Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases till now at 9,318, followed by Gujarat at 3,774 and Delhi at 3,314.India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, the restrictions are expected to be extended beyond 3 May, although relaxations would be granted, especially in areas least affected by the virus, that is, the green zones. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)