With 48,268 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Touches 81 Lakh

India on Saturday, 31 October, reported 48,268 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 81,37,119. The death toll increased by 551 to 1,21,641.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,82,649 active cases across the country, while 74,32,829 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.82 lakh now.