Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Surge to 183, Sindh Worst Hit

Pakistan's coronavirus cases surged to 183 on Monday, 16 March, after dozens of new infection were reported in Sindh province.

Official said that Sindh had 150 positive cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, Balochistan 10, Gilgit-Baltistan 5, Islamabad 2 and Punjab 1. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that 119 patients were among the passengers who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

The “exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of people brought in from Taftan after a purported quarantine,” said Wahab said.