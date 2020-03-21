CAPFs Prepared to Set Up 5,500-Bed Quarantine for COVID-19
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is prepared to set up around 5,500-bed quarantine across India within 24 hours if government demands so for those who could be infected with COVID-19.
The CAPFs comprises of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
So far, among the CAPFs, only ITBP’s quarantine, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, is functional in Chhawla in Delhi.
The ITBP set up its first quarantine camp on 30 January, which has quarantined around 750 people till now.
List of Quarantine Facilities CAPF is Prepared To Set Up
Here is the list of quarantine facilities that CAPF is prepared to set up in 24 hours if required:
NSG
The NSG is prepared to set up a 300-bed quarantine in Hyderabad and 5-bed capacity of isolation ward in Manesar.
BSF
The BSF is prepared to set up 1,940 beds capacity quarantine camps.
- Baikunthpur (Siliguri, WB) - 800 beds
- Jodhpur - 400 beds
- Indore - 200 beds
- Chakur (Maharashtra) - 200 beds
- Kharkan (Punjab) - 120 beds
- Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) -100 beds
- Srinagar - 20 beds
- Jalandhar - 20 beds
- Takenpur (MP) - 20 beds
- Kolkata - 20 beds
- Kadamtala - 20 beds
- Agartala - 20 beds
In addition to this, BSF is prepared to set up 10-bed isolation ward in Siliguri in West Bengal.
CRPF
The CRPF is prepared to set up 1,800 beds capacity quarantine camps.
- Pinjore - 180 beds
- Guwahati - 150 beds
- Jammu - 150 beds
- Narela (Delhi) - 150 beds
- Neemuch - 150 beds
- Kolkata - 150 beds
- Imphal - 150 beds
- Nagpur - 120 beds
- Ranchi - 75 beds
- 209 Cobra (Ranchi) - 75 beds
- Mokamaghat - 75 beds
- Muzafferpur - 75 beds
- Ahmedabad - 50 beds
- Allahabad - 50 beds
- Coimbatore - 50 beds
- Bengaluru - 50 beds
- Gandhinagar - 50 beds
SSB is prepared to set up 100 beds in Yelki in Maharashtra and CISF can set up 300 beds in Shivganga near Madurai.
Precautions Taken By CAPFs
The CAPF is prepared to look after the civilians in case of emergency but are they doing enough to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.
The Quint has accessed the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 17 March to CAPFs named ‘COVID-19 Outbreak: Roles & responsibilities for occupational safety & health of force personnel’.
Some of the key points of the circular are:
- CAPFs medical staffs to postpone all administrative work, like review medical boards, recruitment, etc.
- CAPFs personnel are instructed to avoid international or domestic, air, bus or travel for at least one month, except when it is essentially required.
- All non-emergency leave of any kind are cancelled forthwith.
- Avoid gathering at canteen, gym and in small areas. Postpone outdoor meetings and sports events.
The ITBP official said that the beds of jawans are set up at a distance of minimum one metre and all of them have their personal cupboards too. He added that all essential measures have been taken to ensure the health safety of the security force personnel.
All wings of CAPFs are enforcing screening of security personnel who are coming back to their camps after leave. Any security personnel who reports fever, cough or cold is immediately isolated from others. Abundant supply of soap, sanitizers, gloves and masks have been made to all CAPFs camps.
BSF has also shut all gyms, recreation centres and creches located inside the campuses. They have also restricted issuance of passes to guests.
The BSF officials have also been told to avoid sending files and documents to other officers as much as possible. The BSF has a strength of around 2.50 lakh personnel.
The MHA circular was issued after a 34-year-old army jawan in Leh tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
