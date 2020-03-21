CAPFs Prepared to Set Up 5,500-Bed Quarantine for COVID-19

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is prepared to set up around 5,500-bed quarantine across India within 24 hours if government demands so for those who could be infected with COVID-19.

The CAPFs comprises of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

So far, among the CAPFs, only ITBP’s quarantine, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, is functional in Chhawla in Delhi.