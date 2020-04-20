6-Hr Wait, SOS Video For 25 Corona Patients to Get Admitted in Guj

In the viral video, shot around 8.45 pm on Sunday, some men and women were purportedly seen standing outside the civil hospital and claiming that they were coronavirus patients, waiting since 3 pm to get admitted.

"We are total 25 persons whose coronavirus reports came out positive yesterday. We are waiting outside the civil hospital since 3 pm. Its already 8.45 pm. We have not even had food. We are made to wait outside and no one is giving us a response. Please help us," the woman said in her video.

The Quint spoke to one of the patients, who is now admitted to the hospital. He said, “All 25 of us belong to one particular area. They had taken our test on Friday. After two days, they called us and said all of us have tested positive and we need to visit the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. When we went there around 3 pm, they said there is some problem with our case papers and asked us to wait outside. We kept waiting and running pillar to post to get the documents sorted. When nothing happened, we recorded the video. We were admitted in the hospital around 9 PM on Sunday.”