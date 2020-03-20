COVID-19: With 50 New Cases in 24 Hrs, India’s Count Surges to 223

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday, 20 March, after 50 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Among those found positive for COVID-19 are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.