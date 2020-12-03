My Name Will Help Me Win Kerala Civic Polls: BJP’s Corona Thomas

At a time when the world is saying ‘Go Corona Go!,’ some people in Kerala’s Kollam are chanting ‘Jai Corona!’ after the latest entrant for civic polls – Corona Thomas.

Twenty-four-year-old Thomas is contesting on a BJP ticket in Kollam’s Maithili division for the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Explaining her peculiar name, she said, “We were twins born to our parents.

My father wanted to give us unique names and so called us Corona and Coral.

And during this time, we got to know about a pandemic called corona, then I got affected by corona. Many would joke saying ‘Corona got corona.’”



A newcomer to politics, she is looking forward to devise ways to empower the women in her ward.