COVID-19: Mamata Demands Rs 1,500 Crore Package From Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 25 March, sought a Rs 1,500 crore package from the Centre to support the state government's efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to reporters through video-conference from the state secretariat, Banerjee said the Centre should provide a special package as the state is finding it difficult to do "everything" with its "limited resources".

"We had made the same request at the all-party meeting two days back. The Centre should announce a special financial package for the state in the current situation," she said.