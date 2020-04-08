Cop on Lockdown Duty in MP Attacked With Stones, Five Arrested

The policeman then ran for his life and alerted his seniors, following which additional force was rushed to the area, he said.

Five people, identified as Javed (25), Imran Khan (24), Nasir Khan (58), Sali Khan (50) and Samir Anwar (22), were later arrested and booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions.

“We are also recommending to the district administration to book Javed and Imran Khan under the National Security Act (NSA),” Jain said.

The search is underway for another absconding accused. This is the third incident in the state of attack on those at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.