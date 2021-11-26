Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi To Address Parliament, Opposition To Boycott
Constitution Day is also known as National Law Day and commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India.
As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, 26 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate and inaugurate the programmes being organised in Parliament and Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.
PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at 11 am at the Central Hall of the Parliament House and will later inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court at 5:30 pm in the plenary hall of Vigyan Bhawan.
All judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of all high courts and senior-most judges, the solicitor-general of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present at the occasion.
At Parliament, President Kovind will also be addressing the nation in a speech, after which he will be joined by people in a reading session of the Preamble of the Constitution, Hindustan Times reported.
At Parliament, President Kovind will also be addressing the nation in a speech, after which he will be joined by people in a reading session of the Preamble of the Constitution, Hindustan Times reported.
Further, the President is expected to release a digital version of the Constituent Assembly Debates, an online version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution, and an updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments till date.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also address the programme organised in Parliament, as per an official release by the ministry of parliamentary affairs.
Opposition Decides to Boycott Event
Meanwhile, several Opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day event, which will be addressed by President Kovind in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK, and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.
The move came as the Congress decided to reach out to other parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament.
The Congress parliamentary strategy group, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, organised a meeting on Thursday, where the party president reportedly said that political developments outside Parliament should not come in the way of floor coordination, Hindustan Times reported quoting sources.
Apart from trying to repeal the three farm laws on the first working day of the session, the party is also set to demand a “legal guarantee” for MSP.
Explaining the reasons for the boycott, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying:
"We won’t participate. This government does not believe in democracy. They are hell bent on dismantling each and every institution of democratic India. Moreover, they have not invited Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to be on the podium. The office of Leader of the Opposition is also an institution. This government does not respect that also."
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
