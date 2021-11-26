Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi To Address Parliament, Opposition To Boycott

Opposition Decides to Boycott Event

Meanwhile, several Opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day event, which will be addressed by President Kovind in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK, and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.

The move came as the Congress decided to reach out to other parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament.

The Congress parliamentary strategy group, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, organised a meeting on Thursday, where the party president reportedly said that political developments outside Parliament should not come in the way of floor coordination, Hindustan Times reported quoting sources.

Apart from trying to repeal the three farm laws on the first working day of the session, the party is also set to demand a “legal guarantee” for MSP.

Explaining the reasons for the boycott, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying: